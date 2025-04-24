Man arrested in Verona on first-degree murder charges

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shannon man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Verona earlier this month.

Twenty-eight-year-old Quintel Montgomery was picked up by the U S Marshals in Tunica County. Verona Police Officers transported Montgomery back to Lee County, where he was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Montgomery is the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on April 9 on ABC Street. Police said a male victim, 31-year-old Christopher Young, was shot in the upper chest area, inside the residence.

Montgomery was identified quickly as a person of interest in the case. Police also said Montgomery was out on a felony bond with Tupelo PD for a robbery last year. Judge Marcus Cromp denied bond for Montgomery.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.