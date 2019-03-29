It’s homecoming at MUW

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- MUW alumni from across the country are back in Columbus this weekend to catch up with old friends and re-visit memories.

It’s all thanks to The W’s Homecoming festivities.

Events will take place over the next few days bring alumni back together.

The weekend helps sparks memories that have been forgotten over the years.

It also brings friends closer as they share their bond over the university.

Gloria Dugan attended the W in the ’60s. This years homecoming brought her back for the first time.

“It’s sentimental, and memories and I saw I had lunch with one of my classmates and it was great to remember to reminisce, and I brought some of my pictures. Now you don’t have to bring the album it’s is on the phone, so it’s great because I’m meeting another for lunch today. It’s a great experience. I wish I could’ve come… this is like from 1961 that I came here it’s almost 58 years,” said Dugan.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with a remembrance of those lost since the last homecoming.