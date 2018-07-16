It’s moving time in Starkville, and the streets aren’t hiding it

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Orphaned furniture is out on the curb.

Students and recent grads in Starkville are packing to move.

Along with the boxes and U-Hauls, there’s a lot of trash being hauled to the street.

In Starkville, some students are switching apartments. Others are leaving to pursue their careers. But what all are they leaving behind?

“They’re students, and they’re leaving, and they leave behind just about everything,” Said Mayor Lynn Spruill. “It’s almost as though the stuff is so inexpensive it’s easier to leave it on the street than try to take it and do something else with it or they get something new, but we’ve got lots of stuff that is left on the street, and then we can take it to the landfill.”

The city of Starkville is prepared for this time of year. They know that when students get on the move so do they.

“Well the summer is always a busy time, and so we know that while we don’t necessarily gear up as in add more people, we understand that it may take a little bit longer one day might be a little bit shorter than the other. So it’s busy,” said Mayor Spruill.

Some students are cashing in.

“Well, I am taking my roommate stuff like bed frames, tables, and whatnot and putting it on Facebook Marketplace and just seeing what kind of money I can get from it. I actually sold a chair today brought it to campus I got somebody to come pick it up,” said Garrett Kasper.

Jasmine Hendrix recently bought a house and while she doesn’t like it when people leave their belongings by the road, she does understand it.

“I think it’s a big rush when it comes to getting out of your home or your dorm apartment complex wherever it may be. So you end up being in this desperate state that you’re kind of just throwing away things. I don’t think it’s a good thing; however, I know in desperate times of getting out of an apartment complex you’re throwing things left and right so it may end up on the curb,” said Hendrix.

But it isn’t just the moving out process that leaves extra trash; it is also the moving in.

“Generally the kids are out anywhere from the middle of July probably to the middle of August, because not only when they move out do they leave stuff but when they moved in. They find stuff doesn’t fit or that they just don’t want it anymore and so they leave it on the street, so we have that expectations some time from July through the middle to the end of August,” said Mayor Spruill.

Mayor Spruill says that if you have furniture that you are throwing out, call the city and let them know you want it picked up or try to take it to the landfill.