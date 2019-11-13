Iuka man accused of having heroin laced with fentanyl

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Iuka man was accused of having heroin laced with fentanyl on him.

Clyde Richardson, 49, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Tishomingo deputies searched Richardson’s car after it pulled into a driveway and the people in the car got out near a safety checkpoint on Highway 72.

Deputies then searched the car and found needles. The occupants in the car claimed the needles and were arrested. A bag of methamphetamine was also found in the car.

Richardson’s bond has been set at $30,000.

Investigators are working to revoke a previous bond set for Richardson for a previous drug charge.