Iuka man charged with drugs, failing to register as sex offender

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man who tried to run from police when they knocked on the door for two felony charges.

John Sparks, 40, of Iuka, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failing to register as a sex offender.

- Advertisement -

Sparks was arrested on June 18 when deputies went a house on CR 196 after getting a call about drug use and outstanding warrants.

Deputies found out Sparks is a registered sex offender and didn’t update his address with state and local law enforcement when he moved.

He is currently behind bars awaiting bond.