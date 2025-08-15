Iuka man sentenced to 8 years federal prison for child porn

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Iuka man will spend the next eight years in federal prison for child pornography.

29-year-old Sydney Briggs must also register as a sex offender.

Federal prosecutors said Briggs was using computer software to avoid being detected by law enforcement.

Investigators believe Briggs had been downloading child porn since October 2023.

In all, more than 19,000 images and videos, many of them of infants and toddlers, were saved on his electronic devices.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the FBI investigated the case.

