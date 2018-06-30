Iuka Police Honoring Fallen Officers

IUKA, Miss.(WCBI) – Members of the Iuka Police Department honored fallen law enforcement Saturday.

They gathered at the entrance of the dirt road leading to Mount Woodall, just outside the city limits of Iuka. They then began the trek up to the summit in the annual Cops on Top Climb.

“Cops on Top is a nationwide event in all 50 states where law enforcement and civilians, as well, climb to the highest summit in honor of those who have paid the highest sacrifice to lay down their lives in the line of duty. It’s hot today, but this is the least we could do to pay our respects to them,”said Iuka Police Department Chief Randy Stringer.

Stringer says Iuka began to take part in the event four years ago. Captain Anita Mitchell was honored to pay her respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My heart goes out to the fallen heroes because they were in the line of duty like I am, so my heart goes out for the family and just everybody in their prayers for the fallen heroes,” said Mitchell.

David Yarbrough is a dispatcher for the Iuka PD, and he turns 70 at the end of this year. He didn’t let the heat or the steep climb deter him.

“It was a little stressful, but I got up the mountain. It’s not the first time I walked up the mountain. So I’m proud at my age I’m able to get up the mountain to honor the fallen law enforcement officers,” said Yarbrough.

Iuka Alderman Kenny Carson took part in Cops on Top.

He says it is important for the citizens of the community to respect their police and fire fighters.

“Both the police and fire department both are very underpaid and under appreciated it seems like. They do so much they get so little recognition and I think this is a great program to come up and honor the fallen officers over years and just support the police department. Being an alderman, I’m a huge supporter of the police department and the fire department plus in a small town like Iuka we’re also friends of all these guys and gals,”said Carson.

“I’m standing at the top of Mount Woodall, 806 feet above sea level, the highest point in Mississippi. And I’ll tell you after the jaunt up this mountain, I’m glad I don’t live in Colorado or Alaska,” said WCBI’s Chad Groening.

“I’m kind of glad we’re in a state like Mississippi to climb to the top and not one of the Northwest states. Yeah, I definitely don’t want to be in Washington state climbing right now which it is happening in all 50 states,” said Stringer.

How about Alaska Mt. McKinley? Do you think you’d like to climb Mt. McKinley?

“I think maybe a flyover would be good on that one, we’ll stick with a flyover,” said Stringer.

To celebrate a successful Cops on Top Climb, we posed for a group photo at the top of Mount Woodall.

They all walked back down the hill. It was a great way to get in shape.