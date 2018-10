Iuka woman charged with possession inside Tishomingo County jail

BURNSVILLE (WCBI) – A Sunday drive went from bad to worse to jail for an Iuka woman. 36 year old Hayley Franks was stopped for no tag but charges stacked up after that.

Deputies say she threw something out of the window. Franks handed over a meth pipe to deputies before she was taken to jail. Things got even worse when she was searched at jail and officers found meth hidden on her body. When it was all said and done Franks faced charges of FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE), FELONY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, and FELONY INTRODUCTION OF NARCOTICS INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.