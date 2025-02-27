Ivy sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraud in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ramirez Ivy has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining a $200,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial in Oxford, Ivy conspired with others to receive the money from the Small Business Administration based on a fraudulent loan application.

In September, the jury found Ivy and his co-defendant Felicia L. Smith guilty on all counts.

Along with the prison sentence, Ivy will have five years supervised release, and must pay $200,000 in restitution to the SBA.

Smith was sentenced to six months in prison – five years of supervised release – and must also pay $200,000 in restitution.

Other individual borrowers have also been charged in connection with the same scheme.

