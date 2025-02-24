J.L. King Center hosts inaugural Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser

The J.L. King Center provides community support through after-school programs, summer camps, and services for adults.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The J.L. King Center’s mission is to provide pathways to prosperity.

It does this through after-school programs, summer camps, and community outreach.

They even offer services for adults who need help with things like managing finances or preparing to continue their education.

Adarian Johnson, a J.L. King Center AmeriCorps Vista worker said the impact the center has on people is his reward.

“I always love doing community service, being able to help out anybody in need,” Johnson said. “And the center does such a big job with helping out all the types of people in the community, a lot of people that get overlooked. Being able to help those people and have a direct impact on their lives and be able to say like, yeah, this is what I am doing for the community. This is how I help out Starkville. It’s a big thing for me.”

But those programs cost money, and for that, the center relies on the generous support of community sponsors.

This year to help drum up support, the staff at J.L. King decided to let the good times roll with their inaugural Mardi Gras Ball.

Lenora Hogan, the J.L. King Center board vice president said local support is what keeps their organization going.

“Those things are important because it grows our community,” Hogan said. “And from having support from businesses and other people in our community is really helping us to reach more people.”

Hogan said collaboration between the school district and J.L. King is essential.

“They are able to come and get help with school,” Hogan said. “And then having ties to the school district are really important to know what’s needed and what we can offer.”

Margaret Brown, the J.L. King Center director said the center helps where schools support ends.

“Sometimes that even the school district might not have the time to get to every last student that’s having a struggle,” Brown said. “So that’s where my program kicks in to where we can lend a hand. I’m passionate. I want to see all of my kids elevate and keep leveling up.”

And even though this is a once-a-year event, support for the center and its programs is year-round Johnson said.

“It doesn’t stop with just this event,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t stop with the event at all. There’s so much more that we can do. Like I said, we’re always taking donations or anything. Help, time. If anybody wants to just show up at the center and say, ‘Hey, I want to be able to help out, I want to also be able to make an impact for my community.’ We’re always looking for new hands or anything else that can be done.”

The J.L. King Center has served people in Starkville and Oktibbeha county for more than 50 years.

