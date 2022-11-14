J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury.

Both men were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

The federal government was accusing the men of giving money to family, friends, Jackson State University and even buying Court Square Tower.

Prosecutors believe the men used PPP money to swap between multiple business and personal accounts.

In recent federal court filings, both men asked for the case to be dismissed.

Attorneys for Edwards and Richardson claim the indictment must identify the specific regulation or guideline violated but failed to do so.

The defense said neither man has been fairly informed of what charges they faced.

No word on when a ruling could be made on the dismissal request.

The trial was continued until January 23rd.

