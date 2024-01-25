JA Charity Ball preview: Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo prepares for gala

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The only fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is 15 days away, and this day was a chance to see a preview of this year’s gala.

An associates lunch was held at Tupelo’s Park Heights Restaurant. The lunch was an opportunity for JA members to get an overview of the group’s work throughout the year, helping thousands of area children.

The Charity Ball funds all projects of the JA of Tupelo, including, the clothes closet, Class Crowns, SHINE and WAVE Summer camps, Silent Servings, and others.

The annual associate’s lunch is a chance to get everyone hyped about the event, known as a “party with a purpose.”

“It gets everybody excited about Charity Ball and what to expect and kind of gives them a preview of what they can expect from table decorations, theme and food and what we will be enjoying that night,” said Mary Stewart Rhea, JA of Tupelo.

The 61st annual Charity Ball takes place on February 9 at Cadence Bank Arena.

