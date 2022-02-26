JA host “Challenge of Champions” at Caledonia Elementary

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Caledonia Elementary School get a break from the classroom today to take on some athletic challenges.

The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus brings its “Challenge of Champions” to the Caledonia Campus.

The event pairs special education students with mainstream teammates to tackle a series of fun activities including relay races, bean bag tosses, and hula hooping.

The program is designed to help students with special needs improve their confidence and build stronger bonds with their classmates.

“They do look forward to this every year I know they do. They love it, the children love it, the teachers love it the Junior Auxiliary love it and we really enjoy it,” said Ashlie Dunn, VP, Junior Auxiliary of Columbus

The young athletes also got their moment of glory on the podium as they received their medals.