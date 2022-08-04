JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year.

All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts

active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks of elementary schools

The goal of this project is to bring positivity, encouragement, and a little bit of fun to start the school year

This project is scheduled to go on until August 12th.

