Rising seventh graders learn valuable lessons at WAVE Camp

The camp is a project of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Rising seventh graders are learning skills that will help them as they start middle school.

The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo is holding its WAVE Camp for males who will be in the seventh grade in August.

WAVE is an acronym that stands for Widsom, Attitude, Virtue and Enthusiasm. Each evening, the young men eat, then they hear from a leader who speaks about one of the four topics.

On one evening, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson talked about the dangers of social media and things young people need to be on guard against.

” That’s one of the things Sheriff Johnson talked about, how we’ve been shut down for two years and everything was online, we talked online, met online and coming out of that, having new relationships, and dealing with what that looks like,” said Beth Shelton, of the JA of Tupelo.

upelo Police Major Anthony Hill talked to the youngsters about the power of words. Next month, the JA of Tupelo will hold a similar camp for females, that camp is called SHINE.