Jackson responds to Scorsese's Marvel comment

Martin Scorsese found himself in hot water with one of the biggest fandoms on the planet after he made not-so-favorable comments about Marvel movies. Now, Marvel actors and directors, including Samuel L. Jackson, are hitting back.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Scorsese made it clear he’s no fan of Marvel superhero movies. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The Oscar winner’s comments immediately sparked outrage among Marvel fans and those who work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Samuel L. Jackson was asked about it during the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s new production studio. “I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either,” Jackson told Variety on the red carpet.

“Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s OK,” Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in nine Marvel films, continued. “Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Jackson was not the only member of the MCU to respond to Scorsese. Comic book writer and artist Jonathan Hickman responded in a tongue-in-cheek way on Twitter, replacing several words in Scorsese’s quote so that it was about spicy chicken wings. “I don’t eat them. I tried, you know…”

James Gunn, who directed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, seemed disheartened by the response from his fellow director. “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers,” Gunn tweeted. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

Gunn chose to end his response on a positive note: “That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman,” he tweeted.

Another Marvel director, Joss Whedon, responded to Scorese’s comments by standing up for not himself but for Gunn. “I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG [“Guardians of the Galaxy”]. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but… Well there’s a reason why ‘I’m always angry’,” he tweeted.

Whedon directed “Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The feud with Scorsese is similar to James Cameron’s tiff with the MCU. Last year, Cameron received backlash for comments he made to IndieWire. “I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron told the publication.

“Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!” he continued.

Cameron appeared to make amends with the MCU earlier this year, when his company congratulated “Avengers: Endgame” for surpassing “Avatar’s” box office record. The Avatar Twitter account tweeted a message of congrats signed by Cameron.

