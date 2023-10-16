Jackson State student dies after being shot Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Jackson State University student died after being shot over and over Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Jaylen Burns was a leader on campus according to acting JSU President Elayne Hayes-Anthony.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said his officers made contact with Burns at Lynch Street and Alta Vista. Wade said Burns was trying to drive himself to the hospital, but didn’t make it.

A witness told police Burns was shot on campus.

It happened near University Pointe, an apartment complex.

There have been no arrests.

The Chicago native was majoring in industrial technology

Hayes-Anthony said Burns was a “bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America.”

Jackson police and Capitol police are investigating.

Classes were canceled for the day.

