Jackson Women’s Health Org. filed appeal with Miss. Supreme Court

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization files an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, a special appointed Chancery Court Judge Debbra Halford denied the abortion clinic’s request to stop the state’s “Trigger Law” from going into effect.

The organization believes a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court Ruling, which says the state constitution invokes a right to privacy that includes an implied right to choose whether to have an abortion, is enough to allow abortions in the state.

The abortion clinic shuttered its doors earlier this week.

No court date has been set by the state Supreme Court to hear the appeal.