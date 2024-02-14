Jacqui Furnari wins alderman seat in Caledonia special election

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A special election in Caledonia ended with a seat on the town’s board of aldermen staying in the family.

Caledonia voters went to the polls yesterday to select a new member to the board of aldermen.

A seat was left vacant after Matt Furnari had to resign when he won election to the District 1 post on the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

Matt Furnari’s wife, Jacqui Furnari, won the special election and will assume the seat at the next board meeting.

