Jamie Whitten Lock and Dam to remain closed for clean up

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Jamie Whitten Lock and Dam will continue to remain closed until further notice due to an oil spill.

140,0000 gallons of crude oil was spilled into the lock after a barge transporting the oil had an incident on September 8. The Tennesse-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority said the oil that spilled is safely contained.

Cleanup is expected to take about three weeks.

E3 Environmental services has already began cleanup. Water and air monitoring is also being completed to make sure no oil enters the waterway.

The Tenn-Tom Waterway from Mile Marker 410 to Mile Marker 414 has also been closed as an extra precaution.