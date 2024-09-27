Jason D. Herring, new District Attorney for First Circuit Court District

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Saltillo attorney has been named the new District Attorney for the First Circuit Court District.

Governor Tate Reeves chose Jason D. Herring to fill the term vacated by John Weddle. Reeves recently appointed Weddle to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The First Circuit District includes people who live in Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Tishomingo Counties.

Herring has worked as the city attorney for both Saltillo and Guntown. He has represented numerous law enforcement officers involved in officer involved shootings through all stages of investigation and litigation.

Herring’s term will begin on October 14, and will end when the position is filled by a special election.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X