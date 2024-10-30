Jason Herring sworn in as new DA for the First Circuit Court

Herring has strong support from area law enforcement because of his work with the Police Benevolent Association

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Although he was officially sworn in today by Judge Paul Funderburk, District Attorney Jason Herring has been on the job for several weeks.

‘I’ve been spending a lot of time going through our seven counties, meeting with sheriffs, meeting with chiefs of police, listening to them, what their needs are, things we can do better to assist them,” Herring said.

Herring, who is 53, spent years as a criminal defense attorney. He also worked as a lawyer for the Police Benevolent Association, handing officer involved shootings.

His work with local law enforcement through the PBA forged strong ties between Herring and the officers, many of whom showed up for his swearing in.

Herring said he will aggressively prosecute felony cases, while using a common sense approach.

“What I mean by that is there are cases where you have a 19 year old, no prior offenses, gets four adderalls out of his mother’s medicine cabinet. That is a felony, but there are a lot of avenues to handle that case to give that young man a second chance. As compared to the two time convicted felon who is slinging 100 dosage units of fentanyl near a high school, that is the guy we will focus on. Those are the felonies we will focus on,” Herring said.

Herring was appointed by Governor Tate Reeves, to replace John Weddle who was appointed to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

“It is an important position. We want safe communities. We believe in law and order in Mississippi, and particularly here in North Mississippi. No doubt law enforcement here are pleased,” said Gov. Reeves.

Herring said he is looking forward to serving the seven counties as DA, that make up the First Circuit Court District, working with law enforcement, victims and their families to ensure that justice is served.

A special election is set for November of 2025. Voters will decide who will fill the remainder of the term which goes through January of 2027.