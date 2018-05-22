Jaws of life rescues driver of flipped SUV in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The jaws of life are used to rescue the driver of an SUV on Highway 82 Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the accident about 8 am.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman MSgt. Criss Turnipseed says a Toyota Corolla rear ended a Nissan Juke.

The SUV flipped, landing on its roof, and rolled into a fence.

That driver, Linda Richardson, 61, of Columbus, was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with non-life-threatening injures.

Hannah East, 22, of Oxford was driving the Toyota. She was not injured.

One lane of Highway 82 was closed while crews cleared the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.