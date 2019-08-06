Jay Inslee releases plan to stem white nationalist gun violence

In the wake of two deadly mass shootings over the weekend, including one motivated by racism, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Governor Jay Inslee is releasing a plan aimed at stemming gun violence related to white nationalism. The proposal, obtained exclusively by CBS News, is a 10-point plan with broader gun safety measures, such as a national assault weapons ban. But it includes efforts more focused on white supremacists, like creating a system that would identify, track and prosecute white nationalist extremists.

“No one in America should ever live in fear because of the color of their skin, where they were born, or who they love.” Inslee said in a statement released by his campaign. “We need a president who will take on the twin epidemics of rising white nationalism and rising gun violence that have cost too many American lives.”

Inslee’s plan would reinstate and expand federal funding for “de-radicalization programs, intervention grants, and investigative resources,” in addition to dedicating “federal law enforcement resources to the task of leading joint federal-state investigations of white nationalists.”

The plan also would enact tighter gun control measures including Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which would allow police, family members and household members to “petition for firearms to be temporarily removed from people threatening to harm themselves of others.” This is a tool that is already in use in the state of Washington.

Inslee also proposes closing the Charleston Loophole, which allows a firearms dealer who has initiated a background check to proceed with a sale at his or her discretion if the FBI does not respond to the check after three business days.

Finally, Inslee’s plan would ban untraceable firearms. The campaign calls this decision a response to “the Trump State Department’s decision to agree to allow blueprints for such 3D firearms to be freely distributed online.”

A CBS News poll found that a majority of Democratic voters favor more gun control with 62% saying that they must hear a candidate speak on the issue before voting for them.

Inslee, along with many of his fellow Democratic presidential candidates, has blamed the rise of white nationalist terrorism in part on President Trump. Though the president condemned white supremacy and racism in a speech Monday, Inslee released a statement deriding Mr. Trump’s remarks.

“Today’s performance by President Trump was an embarrassing attempt to avoid responsibility for his own actions.” Inslee said in a statement released by his campaign. “It’s time for Donald Trump to take ownership for his encouragement of hate and violence in America. From hateful chants at his rallies, to racist tweets, to praise for white nationalists, this president has done more to divide the United States than any leader in modern history.”

Some key Republicans in Congress are also calling for tighter gun restrictions. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted to express his support for common-sense legislation, including giving states the power “deal with those who present a danger to themselves and others.” Like Inslee, he supports Extreme Risk Protection Orders and plans to introduce legislation on this.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Monday that “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.” But McConnell has not proposed any specific gun measures.

Here’s Inslee’s plan: