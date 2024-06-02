Jeep crashes into a Columbus house early Saturday morning
The incident took place on 19th Street North.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Jeep crashed into a Columbus house early Saturday morning on June 1.
A Columbus PD spokesperson says an officer tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation.
The vehicle did not stop.
CPD later got a call about a Jeep that had crashed into a house.
The driver left the scene on foot.
There were no reported injuries.