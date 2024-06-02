Jeep crashes into a Columbus house early Saturday morning

The incident took place on 19th Street North.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Jeep crashed into a Columbus house early Saturday morning on June 1.

The incident took place on 19th Street North.

A Columbus PD spokesperson says an officer tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation.

The vehicle did not stop.

CPD later got a call about a Jeep that had crashed into a house.

The driver left the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X