Jeffrey Rupp is running for Ward 3 alderman seat in Starkville

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
184

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – He’s served as mayor of Columbus and now wants to use his leadership skills in Starkville as an alderman.

Jeffrey Rupp has declared plans to run for the Ward 3 seat.

- Advertisement -

Current Alderman David Little announced last week he will not seek re-election.

Rupp will run as a Republican and wants to focus on lowering taxes and streamlining the process of doing business in the city.

He says his current position has given him insight into the importance of enhancing the relationship between the city and the university.

“I work in the entrepreneurial center at Mississippi State and we’ve been working with the city for a couple of years now and I’ve seen the growth. And that’s a testament to the leadership team,” said Rupp.  “My alderman is not running for re-election, so I thought it would be a good time to throw my hat in the ring to see if I can use my past experience to help continue making Starkville a great place to work and got to school and raise a family.”

Rupp served as mayor of Columbus from 2001 to 2006. He also worked for many years here at WCBI-TV.

Previous articlePolice searching for gunman who shot and killed Aberdeen father
Next articleFutral To Take Office As First Female Elected Supervisor In Chickasaw County
mm
Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.