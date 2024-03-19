Jerkaila Jordan announces return to MSU women’s basketball for final year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball guard Jerkaila Jordan announced Tuesday she will be returning to use her final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

Jordan averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. She transferred from Tulane in 2021.

The guard went through senior day festivities in March but is returning to take care of unfinished business after the team missed out on the 2024 NCAA Tournament.