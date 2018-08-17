Jessica Chambers case jury summons soon to be sent in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County residents will have a say in the fate of a Panola County murder suspect.

Approximately 300 jury summons will be sent to Oktibbeha County residents for the retrial of Quinton Tellis.

He’s accused of killing Jessica Chambers, after she was found near a burning car in Panola County in 2014.

Chambers later died in a Memphis hospital.

Tellis’ first murder trial ended in a hung jury.

He remains in prison on an unrelated burglary charge.

It’s unclear where the retrial will be held.

Jurors will have to report in Oktibbeha County on September 24th.

The summons will be sent out later this month or early September.