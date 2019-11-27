Jimmy Carter released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving

Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged Wednesday morning after a two-week stay in an Atlanta hospital, just in time for Thanksgiving. Carter underwent brain surgery at Emory University Hospital earlier this month to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” a statement from the Carter Center said. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

The Carter Center said previously there were no complications from the surgery. The bleeding in his brain was caused by his recent falls.

At 95, Carter is the oldest living president in U.S. history.

