Job fair helps connect employers with potential employees

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s unemployment rate is at a historic low.

However, there are still people looking for jobs and companies needing workers.

“There can be a fit for anyone,” said Erin Bragg from the CPI Group.

Hundreds of people walked through the Lyceum at Lee, searching for their new or next opportunity.

Bragg said finding jobs are not a one size fits all method.

“We work with clients in the Golden Triangle area and the surrounding areas to find a good fit for a company we are very interested in helping out the Golden Triangle,” Bragg said.

While the job market is competitive, it is not impenetrable, and opportunities are even open to those who may need a second chance as long as they have an ounce of…

“Willingness, most of our positions at APAC, really require basically your willingness to work. If you are willing to work, come out and stay hard at it, then we are willing to have you here, ” APAC’s Human Resource Vanessa White said.

And while some careers require skills, some offer hands-on experience.

“We can train you for most positions but we can only train you if you are available to be trained, ” White said.

The search for any job is just the first step. College student Kennedy Bowles said developing your resume and then researching the company are the next steps.

“You have to go on the website to get more information about it,” Bowles said.

If you missed the WCBI job fair, the companies that participated can be found on our website by clicking here.

