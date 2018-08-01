Job opportunities flourishing in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Job opportunities are steadily growing in the Magnolia State.

More than two dozen jobs are now on the way to Northeast Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

ACCO Brands Corporation in Booneville announces it’s expanding its operations.

The new project will create a total of 29 jobs.

The company is adding new equipment to begin making paperclips at its current location.

ACCO is one of the largest suppliers of branded school and office products.

The new project will cost just over 900 thousand dollars.