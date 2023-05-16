Join WCBI, CPI Group for 2023 Job Fair at Lyceum at Lee High

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Make plans to join WCBI and the CPI Group for the 2023 Job Fair.

It starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, and runs until 1 p.m.

The WCBI Job Fair is at the Lyceum at Lee High in Columbus. The address is 1815 Military Road, Columbus, Miss. 39701.

You can find dozens of employers from industries like Yokohama, Paccar, and Tronox to a career with the hospitality industry like the Eat With Us group.

There are jobs available in the medical field and in sales and marketing and law enforcement.

It’s a good idea to bring a resume with you.

