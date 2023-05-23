Joint agency operation lands 14 arrests in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers arrested over a dozen people right before the weekend in an effort to get illegal guns off the street.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation with the West Point Police Department, the state’s violent crime task force, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Department of Corrections and arrested 14 people on Friday, May 19.

While the focus of the operation was to remove weapons off the street, charges ranged from gun offenses to drug possession, no driver’s license, DUI, and more.

You are encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers for any tips on firearm crimes.

