Joint investigation leads to alleged meth lab bust in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four Tishomingo County residents landed behind bars after a multi-agency drug investigation uncovered an alleged methamphetamine operation.

Monday, Tishomingo County deputies pulled Daniel Smith over for a traffic violation. According to investigators, a search of his vehicle turned up alleged meth.

Deputies also found out Smith’s home was under surveillance for alleged drug activity.

Deputies got a search warrant for the home and an adjacent shop. They said that search uncovered about a quarter pound of alleged methamphetamine, and containers of chemicals being mixed together to make the drug, along with drug paraphernalia and several guns.

Four people were arrested.

Daniel Smith was charged with felony possession of meth, trafficking meth, and possession of 2 or more precursors.

Michelle Garner was charged with trafficking meth, and possession of 2 or more precursors.

Danielle Smith and Nathaniel Green were charged with felony possession of meth.

Bonds range from $5,000 to $20,000.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics worked the case.