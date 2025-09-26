Joint operation in Lowndes County leads to 9 arrests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office STING Unit and several state and Federal agencies led to the arrests of 9 people.

The STING Unit, with help from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted a county-wide round-up on Thursday, September 25.

The operation was the result of ongoing investigations into drug activity in the County.

The Sheriff’s Office secured warrants based on indictments handed down by the Lowndes County Grand Jury.

So far, 9 people have been arrested.

Charges include: Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Bonds ranged from $5,000 to $35,000.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said this is a continuing investigation, more suspects are being sought, and more arrests are expected.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.