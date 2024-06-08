Joint operation lands man in Clay County jail

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Joint operation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Department of Corrections has landed one man in jail and taken a quantity of meth off the streets.

The agencies converged on the home of David Ray Winfield on Valentine Road in Pheba earlier today.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and agents seized 56 grams of suspected meth and at least one firearm.

They also arrested Winfield.

He is charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

His bond was set at $40,000, but the Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the investigation is still open, and anyone with information on this case should call the Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

