Joint operation leads to drug arrest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation with the Monroe County Swat Team and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of a convicted drug dealer.

On Friday, John Allen Seymore was arrested at his home on Seymore Road.

Seymore was charged with trafficking meth, enhanced with a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of sale of methamphetamine.

According to Sheriff Kevin Crook, three handguns were found in close proximity to narcotics.

Seymore’s bond was set at $50,000 by Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis and is currently out on bond.

