Breaking: Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources tell WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi.

He also serves as President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

Monday, Daughtry visited Columbus to meet with citizens before accepting the job offer.