Joseph Daughtry has officially been sworn in as Columbus’ Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Daughtry era is underway in the Columbus Police Department.

Joseph Daughtry was sworn in today at the Municipal Complex.

Daughtry previously served as police chief for the Natchez Police Department and is currently the president of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

Daughtry said he hopes to help rebuild trust between the police department and the city of Columbus.

“Across the country, there has been a disconnect between the community and law enforcement and I want to bridge that gap. I want to connect this community back with law enforcement. I want them to know that they can trust us. I want them to know that we have an open door. I want them to know we are going to do equal enforcement across this city. It doesn’t matter what part of the town you live in,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry said he is eager to get started and shape up Columbus.

