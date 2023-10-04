Joyner Elementary students get their steps in for Walk to School Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students from Joyner Elementary were full of school spirit for the annual Walk to School Day. Students and parents met at Tupelo’s Oak Ridge Christian Church where they enjoyed breakfast.

Then, it was time to walk to nearby Joyner Elementary. The annual event is part of a nationwide initiative that promotes exercise and healthy habits.

Students said it was a fun way to start the day.

“It’s fun because you get some exercise and get to walk,” said Bentley, a second grader.

Kindergartener Beckham had one answer when asked what was fun about the event.

“The breakfast,” said Beckham.

Traffic control was provided by Tupelo police, to make sure everyone was safe during Walk to School Day.

