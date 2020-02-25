Judge Issues Ruling On Supervisor’s Race

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- After hearing testimony and counting a handful of rejected ballots, a circuit court judge issues a ruling that allows Rubel West to keep his seat as the District 3 Supervisor.

In November, Brian Atkins challenged the results of the November general election.

- Advertisement -

The lawsuit was filed after losing to West by more than a dozen votes.

Atkins claimed absentee and affidavit ballots were improperly counted.

The Supreme Court appointed Circuit Court Judge Larry Roberts hear the case.

Wayne Faulkner finished third in the race, and was released from the lawsuit.