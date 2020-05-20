Judge nominated as Mississippi public safety commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Sean Tindell of Gulfport is in line to become the new public safety commissioner in Mississippi.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced his nomination of Tindell on Wednesday.

It must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Tindell served as a Republican in the Senate from 2012 until he was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2017.

The previous public safety commissioner, Marshall Fisher, held the job from 2017 until the end of 2019.

