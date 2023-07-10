Judge rules Vaiden man incompetent to stand trial in murder case

VAIDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Vaiden man is not competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled that Thomas Perry, III was incompetent to stand trial in the death of his six-year-old half-brother.

Perry was charged with first-degree murder, arson, and cruelty to animals in the death of Orlando Pittmon at his mother’s apartment in Vaiden. The crime happened one year ago.

Investigators said the fire was set to the apartment intentionally.

The child’s body was found inside a closet.

Perry will be committed to a mental institution until such time if and when his sanity is restored.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter