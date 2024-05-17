Man accused of applying for unemployment benefits while in prison

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A man in prison for manslaughter was accused of applying for unemployment benefits while behind bars.

Kenjarell Thomas was indicted on 19 counts of identity theft, 20 counts of fraudulent representation to defraud the government, and 20 counts of wire fraud.

State Auditor Shad White said Thomas was accused of using the personal information of multiple prisoners and his mother’s address to receive the payments.

The Auditor’s office is conducting a state-wide investigation of unemployment compensation fraud called “Operation Payback.”

White believes the state gave over half a billion dollars in illegal payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X