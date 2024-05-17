Columbus man charged in connection with Meridian homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/WCBI) – We have new information about the Columbus man charged in connection with a Meridian homicide.

20-year-old Dedtrick Jones was accused of shooting and killing Marvin Horn Jr.

Our state-wide news partner WTOK reports the shooting happened on March 10 on Mosby Road, in Meridian.

Bond for Jones was set at $1 million.

You may recall that the U.S. Marshals and Lowndes County deputies arrested Jones on Tuesday.

A WCBI viewer caught the takedown on video at a Highway 45 shopping center.

Jones was taken to the Lowndes County jail and afterward taken to Meridian for a court appearance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X