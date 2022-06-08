June 7th Primary and General Elections Post-Election Day Update

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — No statewide issues were reported to our office during the June 7th primary and general elections. However, we received a handful of reports regarding precincts opening late due to miscommunication amongst election officials. Call volume to our Election Hotline remained steady throughout the day, with most calls relating to voter registration status or polling place locations. Additionally, we are pleased to report our Cybersecurity team detected no abnormal activity on our websites or the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS).

“It’s essential for my team and me to be active participants in the ongoing mission of safe and secure elections, which is why we placed state observers in more than 60 counties on Election Day,” said Secretary Michael Watson. “As I traveled to precincts in all four congressional districts, I was pleased to see our laws being followed and applied by friendly poll workers. Thank you again to all who helped make Election Day a success.”

As of today, SEMS reported a total of 9,546 absentee ballots requested and 8,362 absentee ballots received for the June 7th Primary Election. Circuit Clerk Offices must be in receipt of all mail-in absentee ballots by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14th. Absentee ballots returned by mail must have been postmarked on or before Election Day in order to count.

Any voter who cast an affidavit ballot on Election Day because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Circuit Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, June 14th, to show an acceptable form of photo identification. Voters can receive a free Mississippi Voter ID card by filling out an application at their local Circuit Clerk’s Office.