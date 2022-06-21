June is designated Men’s Health Month

Written by Victoria Bailey

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The month of June is all about the guys.

Men’s Health Month rolls around each year to remind gentlemen to stay in the know about personal wellness.

“We don’t like to go to the doctor at all, We men do, we don’t like to think that we need to have anything fixed,” said Hank Norwood, Pharmacist.

This month, health and wellness professionals are encouraging the guys to incorporate healthy living.

“We are a big proponent of multivitamins it can be just a generic multivitamin there’s men’s there’s a women’s you can get a specific one or generic one it doesn’t matter. What we encourage is the same time every day. I take my vitamins at night when I brush my teeth. It’s a habit every night and if you can come up with some sort of habit that’s the key,” said Amy Bogue, President of Dutch Health Services.

Beth Jeffers is the owner of the Fitness Factor and she says another important component is exercise.

“You can enjoy yourself. You can add some walking to the routine where it’s not too hard. Start off slow, just do it TWO to THREE times a week,” said Beth Jeffers.

Experts say you don’t even have to do all of this to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“If people would just start moving a little bit more day-to-day activity park further away from the store, get up from your desk. I know it’s hard to get up if you’re working on a project but make yourself walk around the office some and just keep moving in general,” said Jeffers.

But local pharmacist Dr. Hank Norwood says the most important part of men’s health is prevention.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If we can prevent things from happening by tests then we’ve so much better success in the long run. colonoscopies save lives, prostate checks save lives, cholesterol screening saves lives all of those things save lives. So, the results are there,” said Dr. Norwood.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, heart disease is the leading cause in male death.