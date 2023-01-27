Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo prepares for annual charity ball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo are preparing for the group’s only fundraiser, which helps hundreds of children throughout the year.

The Junior Auxiliary held its annual “associates lunch” at Park Heights Restaurant. The lunch gave associates an opportunity to make final plans for decorations, food, entertainment, and other activities for the evening.

The charity ball funds all of the group’s activities benefiting kids in the area which include, tutoring, a clothes closet, mentoring, free eyeglasses, motivational programs, and other initiatives.

The theme is “Shine like a diamond.”

“It’s a grand gala, it’s our 60th charity ball, the first one was in 1963. It will be a huge grand event, pull out your tuxes, ballgowns, and finest suits. We will have a live band and fantastic food, on February 24,” said Nicole McLaughlin, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

Businesses sponsor “Living Ads”, featuring girls from area high schools. The citizen of the year is also announced that night. Tickets can be purchased at Busylad or Reed’s.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter