Junior Auxiliary Of Tupelo Holds ‘Bike Safety Rodeo’ For Boys And Girls Club Members

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of an area Boys and Girls Club learned all about bicycle safety, thanks to the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

The project was organized by “provisional members ” of the JA of Tupelo. Those women are the newest members of the civic organization, and they wanted to do something for the children who are members at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club.

Club members were told about the importance of following all safety rules, such as how to make proper hand signals, and of course, how helmets protect bike riders.

“You should always wear a helmet, I know some people think it’s lame and stuff but it’s actually real helpful,” said Club Member Jabari Coleman.

“This is why we do it, we want to help children in our area and expose them to things that they may not be exposed to and that’s why we’re here,” said Valerie Delgadillo, of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

The Haven Acres Club also serves as a location for one of the local “Catch Kids” Clinic. Some adults were even allowed to go through the bike rodeo. Another bike safety rodeo takes place Saturday morning at the Early Childhood Education Center in Tupelo.