Junior colleges help out incoming students.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi students attending junior colleges like EMCC have a chance to go to school for free.

It helps students who are otherwise might not attend college to continue their education.

- Advertisement -

The colleges are helping counties get the funding to make it happen.

It helps motivate students to stay in school and shoot for their dreams.

“We already have a lot of students attending East Mississippi and Mayhew, but when they found out about the free tuition, then that just gave them even more motivation to the parents because it saves tuition money.”

By having free tuition in junior college, more students are making the jump to a four-year college.